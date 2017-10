Did art experts find the PRACTICE sketch of the Mona Lisa?

Art experts in France recently started studying an old charcoal drawing that’s been at a museum near Paris for 150 years.

And they think it might be a practice sketch for the Mona Lisa.

It’s called the “Monna Vanna.” They already knew it was done by an artist in Leonardo’s studio around the same time as the Mona Lisa. But now they think Leonardo himself did it.

