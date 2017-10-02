Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 29th – Sunday, October 1)

Kevin got the chance to enjoy the LAST Cardinals game of the season, and more, this weekend.

It was another busy weekend for me. Sadly, it started off Friday evening with TWO visitations… My friend Aaron lost his dad, and my friend Mike lost his mom. Having lost BOTH my parents, I know that this part of life is never easy. So, I’ll continue sending my thoughts and prayers to my friends during this difficult time.

Saturday was WAY more uplifting. The kids and I got the chance to see the sneak preview of the NEW “My Little Pony: The Movie”. (Kennedy is still a HUGE fan, and a big “thank you” again to Jen for reminding us about the screening.)

And THIS is what you want to see you kids doing while traveling home… READING! (And getting along with each other of course.)

Sunday saw Sara run another half marathon. She finished the MO’ Cowbell in just under 2 hours and 43 minutes. Impressive!

We finished the weekend by taking an extended family (my in-laws, my brother in-law and his daughter, and my family) trip to the last Cardinals’ game of the season. Thanks for another fun year, Redbirds! Here’s a view from my seat – Right Field Terrace, Section 428, Row 5, Seat 13.

Well, that was my weekend. I hope you had a good one, too!