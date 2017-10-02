Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

How Long We Spend Complaining About The Weather

We spend HOW MUCH TIME of our lives complaining about the weather??!!

According to a new survey, the average person spends about two hours a week checking the forecast or talking about the weather.

That comes out to more than four days a year, or about 10 MONTHS over the course of your life.

The survey also confirmed that no matter WHAT kind of weather it is, we’ll complain about it. 46% of people complain whenever it gets hot outside . . . 39% complain about wind . . . and 14% complain about rain.

