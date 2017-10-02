Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Artists Respond to Tragedy in Las Vegas

Jason Aldean was onstage when the shooting started.

By Jon Wiederhorn and Robyn Collins

Jason Aldean was onstage performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada when a gunman opened fire, killing at least 50 and wounding more than 400 people. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. History, CBS News reports.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the shooter was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casinos, across the street from the country music festival, when he opened fire for more than 10 minutes. The shooting spree ended when he was he was killed by police. “We believe it’s a solo actor. A lone wolf,” Lombardo said.

The gunman was a local resident, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada.  Two police sources said that it does appear that the shootings were an act of terrorism and that Paddock was known to police in Mesquite and had a criminal history.

After the shooting, Aldean wrote that he and his crew were safe and offered prayers for the victims and their loved ones. “Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he wrote. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”

Aldean was the last performer of the three-day festival. Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Jake Owen and Big & Rich are just a few of the other acts that were on the Route 91 Harvest Festival bill.

Las Vegas Metro PD has set up a hotline to assist with anyone searching for missing family and friends. That number is 866-535-5654

Artists from across genres took to social media this morning to share the grief and support.

See their message below.

💔. Vegas, praying for you.

💔. Vegas, praying for you.

Praying for our Country Music Family, Friends & Fans in #LasVegas @route91harvest

A post shared by LOCASH (@locash) on

Now words other than I'm lucky to be alive... prayers for those who lost people they love

A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on





