Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Listen to Win Tickets to Katy Perry at Scottrade Center

Filed Under: Contest, Katy Perry, Song, St. Louis, tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see Katy Perry perform at Scottrade Center on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Contest Ends: Friday, October 6, 2017

Listen to Y98 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, October 2 and Friday, October 6, and call in when you hear a Katy Perry song for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Katy Perry perform at Scottrade Center on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Katy Perry returns to Scottrade Center for her “The Witness” Tour on October 22nd! Go to ScottradeCenter.com for more information.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, October 6, 2017. Read the on-air contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live