The States That Love Beer The Most

Congratulations Missouri! You are one of the that LOVE beer the most!

A new survey found that when we’re hanging with friends, we overwhelmingly go for BEER to drink.

36% of people said beer is their first choice when they’re at a bar with friends. The top five drinks are beer . . . margaritas . . . wine . . . cosmos . . . and gin and tonics.

So which STATE loves beer the most? According to the survey, it’s Massachusetts, where 51% of people say they’re beer lovers.

The ten states that love beer the most are Massachusetts . . . MISSOURI . . . Wisconsin . . . Oklahoma . . . Arizona . . . New Jersey . . . Virginia . . . Maryland . . . New York . . . and Colorado.

