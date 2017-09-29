The Cost Of Pizza Across America

How much does a pizza COST in every state?

A website called Datafiniti just analyzed pizza prices in all 50 states, and they found there’s a MASSIVE difference depending on where you live.

The cheapest state is Alaska, where the average large cheese pizza costs $7.25. On the other end, in North Dakota, it’ll run you $14 which is near TWICE as much.

The 10 cheapest states for pizza, where one costs $9.25 or less, are: Alaska . . . Maine . . . Kentucky . . . Louisiana . . . Arizona . . . Minnesota . . . Rhode Island . . . Vermont . . . Arkansas . . . and New Mexico.

And the 10 most expensive states, where you’ll spend $12 or more, are: North Dakota . . . Wyoming . . . Washington . . . New York . . . Florida . . . Mississippi . . . Nevada . . . Oklahoma . . . Utah . . . and Alabama.

Missouri and Illinois average about $11.50.

