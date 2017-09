A Chipotle dishwasher was spotted by a modeling agent a month ago, and now she’s one of the top models in the world!

19-year-old Remington Williams was working as a dishwasher at a Chipotle in Texas last month when a modeling agent spotted her and thought she had potential. And in the past month, she’s done New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, and she’s become one of the top models in the world.

