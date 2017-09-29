Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Mom’s “Missed Connection” at Target

Filed Under: missed connections, moms, Target
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A trip to Target is thrilling for nearly anyone, but when you spend your day wiping someone else’s butt, eating cold chicken nugget crumbs, a Target run to yourself is like a girls night out!

One mother, Nikki Pennington has since went viral while visiting Target because she is looking for her BMFF… (best mom friend forever).

Nikki recently ran into a mother similar to her at Target and she just knew by scanning what was in her cart that  they would be BFF’s.

Unfortunately, Nikki was unable to get the other mom’s name or a chance to meet her, but she did put out a “Missed Connection” on Facebook to try and reconnect!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live