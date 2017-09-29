Mom’s “Missed Connection” at Target

A trip to Target is thrilling for nearly anyone, but when you spend your day wiping someone else’s butt, eating cold chicken nugget crumbs, a Target run to yourself is like a girls night out!

One mother, Nikki Pennington has since went viral while visiting Target because she is looking for her BMFF… (best mom friend forever).

Nikki recently ran into a mother similar to her at Target and she just knew by scanning what was in her cart that they would be BFF’s.

Unfortunately, Nikki was unable to get the other mom’s name or a chance to meet her, but she did put out a “Missed Connection” on Facebook to try and reconnect!