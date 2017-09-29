Kelly Clarkson On Taking Control of Her New Music

By Scott T. Sterling

For the first time in her career, Kelly Clarkson is in control.

The pop star sat down with 97.1 AMP Radio DJ McCabe in Los Angeles for an exclusive interview where she discussed taking the reins of her music for new album, Meaning of Life.

“I don’t think it’s a secret there was a struggle there for a bit,” she shared during the interview about her latest full-length, the first in 15 years not under contract with the RCA record label.

Clarkson landed on RCA as part of the prize for winning the first season of American Idol back in 2002.

“Anytime there’s like an arranged marriage scenario, in fairness to RCA they didn’t pick me either,” she conceded. “I just happened to be on the show.”

“I listen to all these songs for the last 15 years, you can tell there’s a suppressed individual in there,” she added.

The singer was proud to talk about the making of Meaning of Life, the first album she was actually able to put together herself for new label, Atlantic Records.

“It’s very liberating to work in an environment that’s healthy,” Clarkson said.