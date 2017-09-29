Elton John Reveals Shiny New ‘Diamonds’ Greatest Hits Compilation

By Scott T. Sterling

The classics never go out of style.

Elton John is set to revisit his greatest hit with a robust new compilation, Diamonds, set for release on Nov. 10.

Diamonds will be available across multiple formats, including double-vinyl LP in a gatefold cover and a limited edition triple-disc box set loaded with extras, including a 72-page hardcover book, postcards, and additional songs deemed “personal favorites curated by Elton himself.”

“We are at 50 years, and our relationship is healthier than it’s ever been,” John said in a press statement. “There have been times in our relationship when we’ve written with other people, but it still didn’t stop the love. I love [loing time collaborator and lyricist] Bernie [Taupin] more than I’ve ever done and I think he probably feels the same way about me, because we’ve both led separate lives; we both write in separate rooms. We have an amazing respect and love for each other that’s only grown.”

“We still get a kick out of what we do; it’s what we do – when we come together and write something, it still has that magical quality to it – it doesn’t get any better than that,” shared Taupin. “That feeling hasn’t aged.”

Check out the full tracklisting for Diamonds below.

Disc One

“Your Song”

“Tiny Dancer”

“Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)”

“Honky Cat”

“Crocodile Rock”

“Daniel”

“Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)”

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

“Candle In The Wind”

“Bennie And The Jets”

“The Bitch Is Back”

“Philadelphia Freedom”

“Island Girl”

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight”

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” [Elton John and Kiki Dee]

“Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word”

“Little Jeannie”

Disc Two

“Song For Guy”

“Blue Eyes”

“I’m Still Standing”

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues”

“Sad Songs (Say So Much)”

“Nikita”

“I Don’t Wanna Go On With You Like That”

“Sacrifice”

“Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” [George Michael and Elton John]

“Something About The Way You Look Tonight”

“I Want Love”

“Can You Feel The Love Tonight”

“Are You Ready For Love?”

“Electricity”

“Home Again”

“Looking Up”

“Circle Of Life”

Disc Three

“Skyline Pigeon”

“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds”

“Pinball Wizard”

“Mama Can’t Buy You Love”

“Part-Time Love”

“Victim of Love”

“Empty Garden (Hey Hey Johnny)”

“Kiss The Bride” “

That’s What Friends Are For” [Dionne Warwick with Elton John, Gladys Knight & Stevie Wonder]

“The One”

“True Love” [Elton John and Kiki Dee]

“Believe”

“Live Like Horses” [Elton John and Luciano Pavarotti]

“Written In The Stars” [Elton John and LeAnn Rimes]

“This Train Don’t Stop There Anymore”

“Good Morning To The Night” [Elton vs PNAU]

“Step Into Christmas”