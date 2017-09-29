Celebrities Share Puberty Pics for Puerto Rico

Nick Kroll and Stephen kick off the #PuberMe campaign to gather photos of every celebrity from their pubescent years to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. And celebs were all too happy to share for the good cause!

A few of the photos are hilarious! Check them out:

Stephen Colbert

@stephenathome is raising money for Puerto Rico, donating money for every #PuberMe photo shared by celebs. Encourage your faves to get involved! #tbt A post shared by Late Show with Stephen Colbert (@colbertlateshow) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

Nick Kroll

#tbt Last Night on @colbertlateshow Stephen Colbert and I agreed to pledge money to #puertoricorelief for every celeb who posts a pic from their most awkward years w/ hashtag #puberme. Here is one of mine. I hadn't hit puberty yet which is why I guess I was dressed as a tiny mobster in a failed attempt to look tough? A post shared by Nick Kroll (@nickkroll) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Andrew Rannells

Amy Schumer

@nickkroll wants us to post embarrassing puberty pics. Here is me and my brother in my room #puberme #puertoricorelief thanks for donating @stephenathome A post shared by @amyschumer on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Aidy Bryant