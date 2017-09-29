Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Celebrities Share Puberty Pics for Puerto Rico

Filed Under: celebrities, Nick Kroll, PuberMe, Puberty

Nick Kroll and Stephen kick off the #PuberMe campaign to gather photos of every celebrity from their pubescent years to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. And celebs were all too happy to share for the good cause! 

A few of the photos are hilarious! Check them out:

Stephen Colbert

 

Nick Kroll

Andrew Rannells

Amy Schumer

Aidy Bryant

this uncomfortable little lady goes out to @nickkroll for #puertoricorelief #puberme

A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on

Click here to see more! 

