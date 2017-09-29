Celebrities Share Puberty Pics for Puerto Rico

Nick Kroll and Stephen kick off the #PuberMe campaign to gather photos of every celebrity from their pubescent years to help raise money for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. And celebs were all too happy to share for the good cause!
A few of the photos are hilarious! Check them out:
Stephen Colbert
Nick Kroll
#tbt Last Night on @colbertlateshow Stephen Colbert and I agreed to pledge money to #puertoricorelief for every celeb who posts a pic from their most awkward years w/ hashtag #puberme. Here is one of mine. I hadn't hit puberty yet which is why I guess I was dressed as a tiny mobster in a failed attempt to look tough?
Andrew Rannells
Last repost for today I promise but because andrew plays matthew on @bigmouthnetflix and this is possibly the best picture on the internet right now. #Repost @andrewrannells ・・・ Nick, only because you asked so nicely. This is lil' Andy Rannells in sixth grade. #puberme @nickkroll #puertoricorelief #bigmouth