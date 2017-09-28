Viral Video: Woman Booted From Flight After Complaining About Dog Allergies

A woman was removed from a plane after she complained about being allergic to several dogs on the flight.

A video of someone getting kicked off a Southwest flight has gone viral. A woman claiming to have a life-threatening pet allergy wanted two dogs removed from the flight. For her own safety, the airline wanted to put her on a different flight, but she refused.

Transportation officers were called in to remove her, and then Southwest put out a statement after some people online thought they were too rough with her.

Quote, “We publicly offer our apologies to this customer for her experience, and we will be contacting her directly to address her concerns.”