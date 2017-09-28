Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

TV Characters Who Ended Up With The Wrong Person

Filed Under: Characters, ended, person, Phillips & Company, tv, up, wrong
(Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)

A new list of TV characters who ended up with the WRONG significant other includes…

There’s a new list of “12 TV Characters Who Ended Up with the Wrong Person” meaning that at the end of the show, they didn’t end up being with the significant other that they should have…

1. Ted and Robin on “How I Met Your Mother”

2. Jackie and Fez on “That ’70s Show”

3. Ross and Rachel on “Friends” . . . Sure, this is the pairing every FAN wanted, but the list argues that Ross didn’t DESERVE Rachel.

4. Rory and Logan on “Gilmore Girls”

5. Amber and Peter on “Parenthood”

6. Ryan and Taylor on “The O.C.”

7. Damon and Elena on “The Vampire Diaries”

8. Emma and Spinner in “Degrassi”

9. Rachel and Jesse on “Glee”

10. Veronica and Logan on “Veronica Mars”

11. Chris and Ann on “Parks and Recreation”

12. Joey and Pacey on “Dawson’s Creek”

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live