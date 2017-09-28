Photos: The Weirdest Halloween Costumes On Amazon

Here are some of the weirdest Halloween costumes for sale on Amazon.

The website The Daily Dot just dug through the Halloween costumes on Amazon and found the WEIRDST ones they’re selling this year.

1. A jellyfish costume that’s a big, shiny mushroom hat with lights built in, and sparkly streamers hanging down.

2. A costume for a mom and her infant, where the mom is a chef and the baby is a lobster she’s about to cook.

3. An inflatable centaur costume. You go shirtless and wear these big, brown, inflatable horse legs.

4. A literal “couch potato” costume where you dress as a potato with a small couch wrapped around your body.

5. And a bright pink flamingo costume that wraps around your head and waist.

