Photos: The Weirdest Halloween Costumes On Amazon

Kevin The Intern dressed as a ketchup bottle (thanks to Johnnie Brock's)

Here are some of the weirdest Halloween costumes for sale on Amazon.

The website The Daily Dot just dug through the Halloween costumes on Amazon and found the WEIRDST ones they’re selling this year.

1. A jellyfish costume that’s a big, shiny mushroom hat with lights built in, and sparkly streamers hanging down.

costume1 Photos: The Weirdest Halloween Costumes On Amazon

2. A costume for a mom and her infant, where the mom is a chef and the baby is a lobster she’s about to cook.

costume2 Photos: The Weirdest Halloween Costumes On Amazon

3. An inflatable centaur costume. You go shirtless and wear these big, brown, inflatable horse legs.

costume3 Photos: The Weirdest Halloween Costumes On Amazon

4. A literal “couch potato” costume where you dress as a potato with a small couch wrapped around your body.

costume4 Photos: The Weirdest Halloween Costumes On Amazon

5. And a bright pink flamingo costume that wraps around your head and waist.

costume5 Photos: The Weirdest Halloween Costumes On Amazon

Click Here to see more.

Listen Live