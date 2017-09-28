Kristin Bell Explains Toxic Fighting with Hubby Dax Shepard

All couples fight, but does any good actually come from it?

Hollywood’s cutest couple Kristin Bell and Dax Shepard had to learn how to argue properly early on in their relationship if they wanted to stay together.

Bell explained to Harry Connick Jr. that at the beginning of their relationship they were inseparable, but they also loved to fight with each other. To the point where she would leave and slam every door in the house just to feel better.

Shepard told her after dating for three months, “I’m not doing this [arguing] anymore. I love you, but I have more respect for myself.”

He challenged her when they had their next fight; she had to stay in the house, then in the same room, and finally she realized he had trained her to stop having huge fights and to just sit and talk things out instead.

So there you have it. The couple’s secret is out. You are allowed to disagree with one another when you fight, you just have to compromise with each other, too.