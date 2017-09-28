Imagine Dragons Jam with Kids at Arizona Children’s Hospital

By Scott T. Sterling

Before Imagine Dragons launched their current Evolve Word Tour this week, the band spent some time bringing joy to kids at the Cardon Children’s Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.

According to 12 News, Imagine Dragons visited the children’s hospital on Sept. 26 for a jam session with the young patients in the center’s new music-therapy room, called Sophie’s Place.

Sophie’s Place was built by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and his wife Barb through their Forever Young Foundation.

The group fielded questions from the kids, sharing musical advice and drum techniques during the lighthearted session. The band met with the children just hours before taking the stage at Talking Stick Resort Arena later on that evening.

“Doing stuff like this is heartwarming,” Imagine Dragons’ drummer Daniel Platzman said. “We have a very self-indulgent career, and to do something that’s not focused on ourselves is really great.”

“I felt very overwhelmed the whole time,” gushed Kaylee Moreno, 13, a patient for three years at the facility. “I didn’t know what to think. I’m still in shock right now.”

See video clips from the band’s visit below.

What do you do between sound check & a concert? If you're @imaginedragons, you support your NFL pal, his wife & the local music therapy program their @foreveryoungfoundation helped start! @sophiesplacemusic A post shared by Tara Hitchcock (@taraontv) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT