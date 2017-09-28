Disney Channel Is Remaking Hocus Pocus

Some movies just don’t need sequels…. yet Deadline reports that the Disney Channel is rebooting Hocus Pocus as a TV movie.

Yes, really.

The beloved 1993 Halloween film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, is being “reimagined” and the original cast will not be invited back.

David Kirschner — a producer on the original film — will serve as executive producer, but other than that Disney is going with an entirely new cast.

So how does the main witch, Bette Midler feel about a reboot? She told fans on Facebook in 2015, “After all these years and all the fan demand, I do believe I can stand and firmly say an unequivocal no.”

Luckily the film is still in the early stages of development, so for now we can binge watch the original all October on Freeform!

