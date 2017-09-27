The Most Agonizing Waits Between Albums

A new list of “The 15 Most Agonizing Waits Between Albums” includes…

“Entertainment Weekly” put together a list of ‘The 15 Most Agonizing Waits Between Albums,’ and it includes long lay-offs for Shania Twain, Guns N’ Roses, Black Sabbath, Steely Dan, Dr. Dre, and D’Angelo.

Here’s the complete list:

1. Shania Twain. “Now” comes out Friday . . . 15 years after “Up!”.

2. Dr. Dre. “Compton” came out in 2015 . . . 16 years after “2001”.

3. D’Angelo. “Black Messiah” came out in 2014 . . . 14 years after “Voodoo”.

4. My Bloody Valentine. “MBV” came out in 2013 . . . 22 years after “Loveless”.

5. A Tribe Called Quest. “We Got It from Here . . . Thank You 4 Your Service” came out in 2016 . . . 18 years after “The Love Movement”.

6. Guns N’ Roses. “Chinese Democracy” came out in 2008 . . . 15 years after “The Spaghetti Incident?”

7. Steely Dan. “Two Against Nature” came out in 2000 . . . 20 years after “Gaucho”.

8. The Avalanches. “Wildflower” came out in 2016 . . . 16 years after “Since I Left You”.

9. Aphex Twin. “Syro” came out in 2014 . . . 13 years after “Drukqs”.

10. Sleater-Kinney. “No Cities to Love” came out in 2015 . . . 10 years after “The Woods”.

11. De La Soul. “And the Anonymous Nobody” came out in 2016 . . . 12 years after “The Grind Date”.

12. Fergie. “Double Dutchess” came out last week . . . 11 years after “The Dutchess”.

13. Black Sabbath. “13” came out in 2013 . . . 18 years after “Forbidden”.

14. The Rolling Stones. “Blue and Lonesome” came out in 2016 . . . 11 years after “A Bigger Bang”.

15. David Bowie. “The Next Day” came out in 2013 . . . 10 years after “Reality”.

