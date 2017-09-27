For the sixth year in a row, Sofia Vergara from “Modern Family” tops the annual “Forbes” list of the ‘Highest-Paid TV Actresses.’

“Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara tops the annual “Forbes” list of the ‘Highest-Paid TV Actresses’ for the SIXTH year in a row. She made an estimated $41.5 million over the past year.

But only about a quarter of that is from “Modern Family”. The rest is from endorsements and licensing deals . . . for stuff like Head and Shoulders shampoo, Pepsi, and CoverGirl. Plus, her movie roles and speaking engagements.

Kaley Cuoco from “The Big Bang Theory” is second with $26 million, but unlike Sofia, she made almost all her money from her TV contract.

Here are the 10 highest paid TV actresses:

1. Sofia Vergara from “Modern Family”, $41.5 million

2. Kaley Cuoco from “The Big Bang Theory”, $26 million

3. A TIE between Mindy Kaling from “The Mindy Project” and Ellen Pompeo from “Grey’s Anatomy”, both with $13 million.

As for Mindy, she recently landed roles in movies like “Oceans 8” and “A Wrinkle in Time”, and she also has a seven-figure deal with McDonald’s.

5. Mariska Hargitay from “Law & Order: SVU”, $12.5 million

6. Julie Bowen from “Modern Family”, $12 million…

This is actually the range where Sofia Vergara would be without everything else she has going on. On “Modern Family” paychecks alone, Julie Bowen earns the same amount as Sofia and her male costars Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ed O’Neill.

7. Kerry Washington from “Scandal”, $11 million

8. Priyanka Chopra from “Quantico”, $10 million

9. Robin Wright from “House of Cards”, $9 million

10. Pauley Perrette from “NCIS”, $8.5 million

Click Here to see more.