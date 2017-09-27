Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best Cities For Coffee Lovers

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

According to a new study, the best cities to live in if you love coffee are…

A new study ranked the ten best cities to live in if you’re a big COFFEE drinker. It looked at things like how many coffee shops there are . . . how much an average cup costs . . . and how passionate people are about their coffee.

Not surprisingly, the home of Starbucks took the top spot. Here’s the top ten…

1. Seattle. Mostly because there are a ton of coffee shops, and a lot of choices.

2. Portland, Oregon.

3. San Francisco.

4. New York.

5. Los Angeles.

6. San Diego.

7. Chicago.

8. Denver.

9. Boston.

10. Washington, D.C.

By the way, St. Louis came in at number 44 on the list.

