St. Louis Voices

This morning, I spoke with April Dzubic and Stephanie Hadfield. They are with the American Cancer Society and with October approaching quickly, we talked about National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is a powerful event to raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. Last year, more than 250 events raised more than $60 million to save lives from breast cancer.

What we want people to do:

Click HERE to find an event and sign up.