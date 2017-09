A guy got a DUI while wearing a shirt that said “Beer Plus Beer Equals Shenanigans”??!!

38-year-old guy Nathan Corey from Sterling, Connecticut was pulled over around 10:00 P.M. Saturday night after a police officer saw him hit a sidewalk. He failed the sobriety tests and was arrested for drunk driving.

And the t-shirt he was wearing at the time said, “Beer plus Beer equals Shenanigans.”

