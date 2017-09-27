Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Hero Trivia Night in Honor of Officer Blake Snyder

Jill Devine By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Donations, Hero Trivia Night, Officer Blake Snyder, St. Louis Dental Hygienists’ Association, trivia night

If you’re looking for something to do this Friday night, there’s still time to get a table for the Hero Trivia Night OR if you have plans, but would like to donate, they are still accepting donations!  Here are details:

HERO TRIVIA NIGHT

Friday, September 29th, 2017

7 P.M. to 11 P.M.

Andre’s Banquet Center

4238 Telegraph Rd.
Saint Louis, MO  63129

The St. Louis Dental Hygienists’ Association wants to take this opportunity to give back to those who risk everything to keep us safe.  In addition to raising funds for our association, we will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Saint Louis County Police Welfare Association in honor of the late Officer Blake Snyder.  Dr. Adam Snyder, Officer Snyder’s brother, is a pediatric dentist in Bethalto, IL.  Our association wants to show our support to Dr. Snyder and his family in appreciation for his contributions to the Dental Community.

Along with a night of trivia, there will be door prizes, a silent auction, a raffle, and 50/50.  Mulligans will be available for purchase at the door. Beverages will be provided. Alcohol will only be served to those 21 and over.  Please feel free to bring food and snacks for your table. 

Tables seat 10 people $200/table

________________________________________________

To reserve your table please contact Laurie Brynda Wilson 314-800-6804 or email lkkbrynda@sbcglobal.net

Tables are first come, first serve and will sell out.

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live