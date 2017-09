Here are the MOST popular pet costumes for this Halloween.

According to a new survey, 16% of people are planning on putting their pets in Halloween costumes this year. And here are the 10 most popular ones…

1. Pumpkin.

2. Hot dog.

3. Dog. (I’d assume this is a costume for a CAT.)

4. Lion.

5. Pirate.

6. Bumblebee.

7. Devil.

8. A “Batman” character.

9. Ghost.

10. Cat. (Again, I’d assume this is a costume for a DOG.)

