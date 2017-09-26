Looking for another show after This Is Us on Tuesdays… what about a show that includes everything 90s with a hint of Big Brother?!

Check out MTV’s latest reality show that all ‘90s babies will love!

Not only is TRL coming back, but MTV has a new show that brings everything you loved from the 90s and pairs it with 12 millennial contestants together in a house to compete in era-appropriate tasks — all without the cold comforts of modern technology.

So yeah… no smart phones, they get AOL dial-up, and they have a Bop It to play with.

Well known 90s kids, Lance Bass and Christina Milian will host and be the judges of the show and each episode.

Bass told Entertainment Weekly, “we’ll bring in amazing cameos like Salt-N-Pepa and the cast of Saved by the Bell, Nickelodeon stars that will help the contestants with whatever challenges they’re doing.”

“Whether it’s shooting a music video or an opening to a sitcom, they’re there to help. Then Christina and myself judge the outcomes and we decide who leaves that week. Basically, we’re not just looking at who did the best in the challenges, but also whoever acted the most ‘90s. You have to do the clothes, the lingo — if we hear you talk about Arianna Grande or Justin Beiber that counts against you.”