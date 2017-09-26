Meet SNL’s Newest Cast Members

This Saturday, SNL will be back live in New York with three new cast members.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new faces are Heidi Gardner, Chris Redd, and Luke Null.

The most high-profile of the new group is Redd, who starred as Hunter the Hungry, the friend-turned-rival of SNL alum Andy Samberg’s lead character in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. As for Gardner, she’s a writer and voice actor on the Crackle animated series SuperMansion, while Null is a musical comedian out of Chicago.

Starting with this Saturday’s premiere, which will be hosted by Ryan Gosling and feature JAY-Z as the musical guest, the entire season of SNL will go live coast-to-coast for the first time.