We spend HOW LONG on the toilet every week??!!

According to a new study, we spend more time sitting on the toilet every week than exercising.

The average person spends three hours and nine minutes on the toilet every week. That’s an average of 27 minutes a day. But even if that sounds high to you, it’s not like this battle is close.

Because we only spend about HALF that time exercising in a week… 90 minutes total, or an average of about 13 minutes a day.

