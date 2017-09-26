Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Guy’s Weekend in 5 Photos

Here’s how Guy spent his weekend in five photos!

I had an appearance at West County Center and a fortune teller predicted that I would continue losing my weekly NFL picks, adding “you’re no good at this!”

Kim and girls waiting for the one and only piano man, but since he couldn’t make it Billy Joel played.

Dana and Brandon practicing their vows outside Union Station.

While visiting Westport Social, I wandered inside the gold tower and saw these unfortunate letters burned out. Kim wanted to go in. 😉

Check out how Kevin spent his weekend HERE! 

