The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience featuring Ramin Djawadi is coming to Scottrade Center on Friday, October 5, 2018!

As rich as the stories, intrigue and world of Game of Thrones®, Ramin’s celebrated music for the show has resonated with fans from the very beginning, as the meticulously constructed songs underscored the emotional weight of key moments between beloved characters, lent scale to massive battle sequences and brought to life songs referenced in George R.R. Martin’s books.