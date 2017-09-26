Follow Up: Pet-A-Palooza Success Stories

As you know from attending Pet-A-Palooza, one of the best parts about the event is “Adoption Alley”. Several local adoption agencies make up “Adoption Alley”. The agencies help event goers who are looking for their first or another four-legged friend to join their family.

Well, I would love to let you know about some families who added a furry loved one to their family all because of Pet-A-Palooza. Check out these success stories:

Deanna adopted Desoto (kept the agency name) from Partners 4 Pets.

-What kind of animal did you adopt – lab/pit bull mix

-What did you name your new pet – She seemed to like her name so we kept it Desoto

-What drew you to choose this particular animal for adoption – My company was one of the vendors at the event. It was freezing inside the arena so I walked outside to warm up. As I was standing by the door, I noticed two dogs on a leash, walking in with a woman. They were beautiful dogs so I commented, “Those are beautiful dogs”. The woman responds “Thank you. They are up for adoption.” So I snuck away from my table during the event to find these dogs because I felt like it was “love at first sight”. I found them, and saw Desoto, just sitting in her crate. I loved her. I took an application and went back to my table. After I finished the application, my friend delivered it followed by me getting approval, and the woman, Kasey coming to my table. Long story short, I had my “puppy” hanging out at my table at the end of the event! And she is amazing!

-How have things been now that you have your new pet at home – Things have been great! She is now pretty much fully housebroken, my children love her (as do I), she likes to fall asleep on me and hates bedtime. She likes to “take me for walks” by the river and she will be signed up for dog training soon. She also likes to chew up plastic containers and for that reason, she has newly personalized non-plastic bowls coming in the mail. She is a great dog!

Jeanne adopted J.J. (formerly Peanut) from 4 Paws 4 Rescue

-What did you name your new pet – J.J. for Jake Jr.

-What drew you to choose this particular animal for adoption – We didn’t choose him, he picked us

-How have things been now that your new pet is home – Great, he is already loved so much and he is very spoiled!

Jason adopted Sami from Four Paws Sake, Inc.

-What kind of animal did you adopt – a tan and white Chihuahua mix

-What did you name your new pet – Sami (Sammy)

-What drew you to choose this particular animal for adoption – My wife and I wanted to find a smaller dog since we used to have a big dog before he passed. We thought our kids are old enough to take care of a dog as well, so we found Sami who likes people and gets along great with our kids. My wife especially loves the fact that she’s a very snuggle-loving dog. Plus, she’s so gosh darn cute!

-How have things been now that you have your new pet at home – Things have been great! Sami loves her new home and we go for walks in the park. No accidents since she’s been here and she likes to run and lay out in the backyard. She sleeps with the kids at night but always manages to sneak into our bed in the morning under the covers. Pretty funny actually!

Elizabeth Rush adopted a Chihuahua from Franklin County Humane Society

-What kind of animal did you adopt – a tan and white Chihuahua

-What did you name your new pet – Penny

-What drew you to choose this particular animal for adoption – I looked into her eyes and it was love at first sight

-How have things been now that you have your new pet at home – Things have been crazy. She’s so curious and loves the outdoors. She is still a biting nut since she is a puppy. Her favorite thing to do is taking a nap while laying on my chest or being held like a baby with her head on my shoulder. She’s so adorable and funny and ornery! She is going to keep me hoping that’s for sure!

Thank YOU for opening your home to these amazing doggies!!!!!!!!!!!