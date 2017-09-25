Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Cost Of Halloween This Year

(Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

We’re going to spend an ALL-TIME RECORD on Halloween this year!

The National Retail Federation just released its annual report on Halloween, and this year, Americans are going to spend $9.1 BILLION which is up 8.3% from last year, and an all-time record!

That’s also almost THREE TIMES more than 2005, when we spent $3.3 billion. So if you use our spending as a sign of how much we like Halloween, that means it’s tripled in popularity in 12 years.

So how will we spend all that money this year? $3.4 billion will go to costumes . . . $2.7 billion on candy . . . $2.7 billion on decorations . . . and $410 million on greeting cards.

The study also found that 71% of people plan on handing out candy this year . . . 49% will decorate their house . . . 48% will wear a costume . . . 46% will carve a pumpkin . . . 35% will go to a party . . . and 31% will take their kids trick-or-treating.

