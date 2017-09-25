Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Strong Is the New Pretty: A Night with Kate T. Parker

Photo Credit: Girls On The Run

If you don’t have plans on October 12, you should attend this event:

Girls on the Run St. Louis is bringing photographer and author, Kate T. Parker, to St. Louis on Thursday, October 12 to speak to the St. Louis community and share the message of her book, “Strong is the New Pretty: A Celebration of Girls Being Themselves.” As Kate explains, “Strength isn’t always loud and feisty. Strength can be in the face of a musician creating music because it is inside of her. Strength can be changing tables in the lunchroom because your ‘friends’ weren’t actually your friends. Strength can be meeting a cancer diagnosis with unrelenting positivity.”

It is Kate’s goal to inspire girls and women to be their best selves—to challenge and test their limits, to nurture their curiosity and intellect, and to find strength in being creative and kind, in bold displays of anger and joy and in quiet determination. Strong Is the New Pretty expands the conversation of gender equality with a new generation of women—and men—of all ages. Confident is beautiful. Messy is pretty.  Loud is great.  Silly is awesome. Strong is the new pretty.

