Strong Is the New Pretty: A Night with Kate T. Parker

If you don’t have plans on October 12, you should attend this event:

Girls on the Run St. Louis is bringing photographer and author, Kate T. Parker, to St. Louis on Thursday, October 12 to speak to the St. Louis community and share the message of her book, “Strong is the New Pretty: A Celebration of Girls Being Themselves.” As Kate explains, “Strength isn’t always loud and feisty. Strength can be in the face of a musician creating music because it is inside of her. Strength can be changing tables in the lunchroom because your ‘friends’ weren’t actually your friends. Strength can be meeting a cancer diagnosis with unrelenting positivity.”