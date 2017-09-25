Pretty Little Liars Is Getting A Spinoff

Let’s play two truth and no lies, because your favorite liars are returning to the big screen!!!

Truth #1, according to E! News the network has handed out a pilot order to spinoff series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, based on the popular book series The Perfectionists, penned by PLL author Sara Shepard.

Truth #2, Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively.

Freeform describes the series as:

“Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.”

No word yet on when the series will be airing, but you can re-watch the final episodes of the original series Pretty Little Liars here on Freeform.