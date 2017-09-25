Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Kevin’s Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 22nd – Sunday, September 24th)

(Photo by Kevin Berghoff)

Why does Kevin have a garage full of fireworks this weekend? Let’s find out!

This was a special weekend in the Berghoff household. It’s the annual “Fall Festivus” event. More on that later…

My weekend kicked off by taking the kids to see the “Lego Ninjago Movie” Friday evening. We all really enjoyed it. It is a lot like the original “The Lego Movie”… Only with more karate.

ninjago Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 22nd Sunday, September 24th)

Saturday was “Fall Festivus”. Sara’s brother Nathan and his wife Michelle came up with it several years ago. Because of the usual hot weather over the Fourth of July, why not have a similar celebration welcoming fall? Little did we know it would be Fourth of July-like temperatures. Anyway, it’s an afternoon party complete with a bounce house…

slide Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 22nd Sunday, September 24th)

There’s also a parachute grab for the kiddos…

parachutes Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 22nd Sunday, September 24th)

And the evening concludes with FIREWORKS…

fireworks1 Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 22nd Sunday, September 24th)

fireworks2 Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 22nd Sunday, September 24th)

Sunday was Pedal the Cause. It’s a community-wide fundraising bike challenge for riders of all ages and abilities, and 100% of the proceeds stay in St. Louis to fund cancer research! I was at the Taubman Prestige Outlets in Chesterfield cheering on the riders. I got a chance to take a selfie with Carrie who is a BIG FAN of the show.

pedal Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 22nd Sunday, September 24th)

My weekend concluded with a much needed Sunday afternoon NAP. (Little did I know that my son had joined me and that my wife had taken a picture.)

nap Kevins Weekend In 5 Photos (Friday, September 22nd Sunday, September 24th)

That was my weekend. I hope you had a fun one, too!

