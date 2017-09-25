Jen’s Pedal the Cause Weekend in 5 Photos

This year was my initiation into Pedal the Cause…the first of many! Here are a few pics we snapped Sunday.

The cyclists lining up early Sunday morning for the ride:

Pre-race pic! (L to R: my partner-in-crime, Emily, me, Teri & Dave, and Steffani & Lanny)

A beautiful morning for a spin class at Chesterfield Amphitheatre with friends!

Until we get the official photo, here’s a photo-of-the-photo. Powered By Hope team FTW!

We had an anonymous donor say that they would make a big donation if we had 100 team members wear tutus. The donation was in memory of Geoff Wolf, and the big reveal happened after our team pic. $50,000!!!!! Since I can’t thank you in person I will say thank you, thank you, thank you for your donation to Siteman Cancer Center!!!