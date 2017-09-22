Walmart & Target Will Soon Deliver To Your Home

Target and Walmart are trying to get out ahead of Amazon.

For Target, the retailer is expanding its Target Restock program to eight new cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and St. Louis.

Customers choose what they need from a selection of 15,000 household items. They fill a box up to 45 pounds, and it’s delivered the next day for $4.99. Target is trying to leverage what Amazon doesn’t have, it’s extensive store network. Local store employees will pack and deliver the boxes.

Meanwhile, Walmart is partnering with a smart lock maker called August to allow deliveries to be brought inside your home, even packed into your fridge and freezer while you’re away. The Walmart worker gets a one-time entry code for the smart lock, and customers get a notification on their smart phone.

Would you use this new service? Let us know your thoughts!