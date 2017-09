A woman with a machete and a gun went to the Kardashians’ store and yelled about them going to Cuba??!!

A woman showed up at one of the Kardashians’ DASH stores with a GUN and pointed it at the cashier. She came back later with a machete, and was ranting about how the Kardashians will be EXECUTED if they go to Cuba.

Eventually, she put the machete between the glass doors of the store and left. Police were still looking for her as of last night.