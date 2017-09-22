Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Three in a Row, You Go

(Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS via Getty Images)

Win: A pair of tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game

Contest ends: Friday, September 29, 2017

Tune into Phillips and Company on Monday, Wednesday and Friday the week of September 25th for a chance to call in and play Three In A Row, You Go.

Monday’s winner gets a pair of tickets to see the Cardinals play on Monday, September 25, vs. the Chicago Cubs, at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday’s winner gets a pair of tickets to see Cards vs. Cubs on Wednesday, September 27, at 7:15 p.m. Friday’s winner gets a pair of tickets to see the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, September 29, at 7:15 p.m.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 29, 2017Read the official contest rules. 

