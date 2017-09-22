Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Popular Halloween Costumes For 2017

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The MOST popular Halloween costumes this year include…

People are starting to search for ideas for their Halloween costumes, and there are already signs of what’s going to be popular this year.

A website called Lyst analyzed Pinterest searches to figure out the hottest costumes for the year…

1. Pennywise the Clown from “It”.

2. The “Stranger Things” characters.

3. Belle from “Beauty and the Beast”.

4. Giraffes. For whatever reason, searches for giraffe makeup and costumes are up 1,200% from this time last year.

5. Wonder Woman.

6. “Game of Thrones” characters.

7. “Baywatch” babes.

8. Hippies.

9. Unicorns.

10. Mermaids.
