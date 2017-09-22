Play “Blues Player Or…” To Win St. Louis Blues Tickets

Win: A pair of tickets the St. Louis Blues home opener

Contest Ends: Friday, September 29, 2017

Listen to the Philips & Company Morning Show on Y98 all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Blues home opener against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, October 7th at Scottrade Center.

Be the first person to answer three questions in a row correctly in “Blues Player Or…” and you win the tickets. Here’s how it works, we’ll say a word and you have to guess if it’s the name of a hockey player (past or present) or the name of something else. Here are the categories…

Monday: Blues Player or Vodka

Tuesday: Blues Player or IKEA Furniture

Wednesday: Blues Player or City

Thursday: Blues Player or Food Product

Friday: Blues Player or Foreign Leader (past or present)

The St. Louis Blues kick off the 2017-18 season on Saturday, October 7th at 7 p.m. Don’t miss any of the action when the Blues take on the Dallas Stars. Be sure to come early for the pregame rally, featuring live music, games and more. All fans will receive a 17-18 Team Calendar courtesy of Dobbs Tire & Auto Center. For a full schedule of week-long activities celebrating the start of the Blues season, go to stlouisblues.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, September 29, 2017. Read the official contest rules.