Woman Makes Taylor Swift Costumes for Rescue Cats

Jill Devine
Photo: John Shearer / LP5 / Getty Images

A woman in Portland, Oregon, is going viral for dressing her rescue cats in Taylor Swift-inspired costumes.

BuzzFeed reports that foster mom Jessica, who goes by @wahinepunk on Instagram, has made a habit of posting photos of her seven foster kittens in homemade costumes that resemble those featured in some of Taylor’s most popular music videos.

Outfits featured in her photo series include Taylor’s black jumpsuit from the “Look What You Made Me Do” visual, the white tutu from “Shake It Off” and the black sequin dress from Taylor’s Fearless tour.

 

screen shot 2017 09 21 at 10 36 56 am Woman Makes Taylor Swift Costumes for Rescue Cats

 

It is SO worth checking out her Instagram account.  Click here! It’s an instant mood booster!!

 

