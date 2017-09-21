Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Greatest Jock Jams

(YouTube.com)

Billboard has put out a list of “The Top 100 Jock Jams of All Time”.

Yesterday, Billboard.com put out a list of "The 100 Greatest Jock Jams of All Time."

There were five official volumes of the “Jock Jams” series, with a total of 107 songs, but this list isn’t limited to those. There are even some recent ‘jock jams’ on the list.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “We Will Rock You”, Queen, 1977

2. “Welcome to the Jungle”, Guns N’ Roses, 1987

3. “Hip Hop Hooray”, Naughty By Nature, 1993

4. “Kernkraft 400”, Zombie Nation, 1999

5. “Seven Nation Army”, The White Stripes, 2003

6. “Eye of the Tiger”, Survivor, 1982

7. “Rock and Roll Part 2”, A-Hole Pedophile Gary Glitter, 1972

8. “Jump Around”, House of Pain, 1992

9. “Crazy Train”, Ozzy Osbourne, 1981

10. “Get Ready for This”, 2 Unlimited, 1991

