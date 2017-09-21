Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: Pumpkin Spice Spray

Filed Under: Phillips & Company, photo, Pumpkin, spice, spray
(Food & Wine Magazine)

Pumpkin spice SPRAY is here to add the flavor of pumpkin to any and every food!

At this point, you can buy a pumpkin spice version of pretty much any food or drink you can think of. But if there’s ANYTHING that’s not pumpkin spiced, now there’s an answer for you.

A company called Simply Beyond is selling “Pumpkin Spice Organic Spray-On Spice,” which lets you add a dose of pumpkin spice to ANYTHING.

It sells for $11 a bottle with free shipping at SimplyBeyondFoods.com. And they also have gingerbread and cinnamon spray-on flavors too.

