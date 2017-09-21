Photo: “Hot Single Female” Sign Gets Woman Hurricane Help

A woman gets help after Hurricane Irma by making a sign saying she’s a “Hot Single Female”??!!

A 37-year-old woman named Kynse Leigh from Fort Myers, Florida couldn’t get anyone to come fix her downed power lines after Hurricane Irma. So on Sunday, she finally came up with another strategy.

She made a sign using hot pink paint that said, quote, “Hot Single Female Seeks Sexy Lineman to Electrify Her Life”.

She posted a photo of it on Facebook. And within ONE DAY, two linemen from the power company came and fixed it.

