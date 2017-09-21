PHOTO: Aldi’s WINE Advent Calendar!!!

You buy Advent Calendars for your kids that treat them to a chocolate every day, or maybe a LEGO person. Aldi doesn’t want the adults to feel left out, so they have come out with a wine advent calendar!

Aldi’s wine Advent calendar contains 6 bottles worth of wine: https://t.co/QHsQ9tarj6 pic.twitter.com/PQlxJ6C9O7 — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) September 19, 2017

Before you get too excited, this advent calendar is only available in the UK. The calendar will be in stores beginning November 1st, and will cost £49.99 ($67).