Niall Horan has released a music video for his new single “Too Much To Ask.”

The melancholy visual features the former One Direction singer traveling through a city alone, longing for a love lost.

The track appears on Horan’s highly anticipated solo debut album Flicker, which is set to be released on October 20.

Check out Niall’s new video below.