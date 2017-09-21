Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Courtney’s Weekend in Five Photos

By Courtney Landrum
Filed Under: Courtney Landrum, five photos, Morning Show, Y98

My first pic is “technically” from Thursday but it must be posted. I took this pic at the day Cards game for 2 people that are obsessed with this guy, Sue Thomas from our sister station KEZK and my friend Sarah. Both are faithful viewers of the Brown and Brown on the road show that runs late night. The humorous thing about this is that when I approached him for a photo op he wasn’t surprised in the least almost like it happens all the time.

brown and brown Courtneys Weekend in Five Photos

I was back in my hometown Friday night and had the honor of tapping the “Golden Keg” with John Pertzborn at Belleville Oktoberfest. He was all “German’d” up while I just look like a bystander.

 

20170915 211615 Courtneys Weekend in Five Photos oktoberfest Courtneys Weekend in Five Photos

 

Saturday and Sunday I played golf…shocker, both days and while we were playing on Sunday it started to rain but that led to a beautiful rainbow and a beautiful score on the front 9. Not so humblebrag.

20170917 182236 Courtneys Weekend in Five Photos

img 4818 Courtneys Weekend in Five Photos

More from Courtney Landrum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live