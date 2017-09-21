Courtney’s Weekend in Five Photos

My first pic is “technically” from Thursday but it must be posted. I took this pic at the day Cards game for 2 people that are obsessed with this guy, Sue Thomas from our sister station KEZK and my friend Sarah. Both are faithful viewers of the Brown and Brown on the road show that runs late night. The humorous thing about this is that when I approached him for a photo op he wasn’t surprised in the least almost like it happens all the time.

I was back in my hometown Friday night and had the honor of tapping the “Golden Keg” with John Pertzborn at Belleville Oktoberfest. He was all “German’d” up while I just look like a bystander.

Saturday and Sunday I played golf…shocker, both days and while we were playing on Sunday it started to rain but that led to a beautiful rainbow and a beautiful score on the front 9. Not so humblebrag.