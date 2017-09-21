Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Anheuser-Busch St. Louis is hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration

The Biergarten at the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery and Tour Center will host their third annual Oktoberfest Thursday, Sept. 28 – Sunday, Oct. 1!

Here are some of the details:

Throughout the four-day celebration, guests can dine from a special menu full of traditional Oktoberfest favorites, including Bavarian pretzels, potato pancakes and schnitzel. Guests can also listen to German music, play authentic Oktoberfest games and of course enjoy a tasty beer. The brewery will have beers exclusively for Oktoberfest, including Spaten, Spaten Oktoberfest, Franziskaner and Spaten Optimator.

Guests are invited to bring their entire family, including their dogs, for a special Yappy Hour on Thursday, Sept. 28 to kick off Oktoberfest. Kid-friendly rides, inflatables and a petting zoo will be available for the whole family all weekend long.

There will also be special keg tapping ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 with the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Senior Brewmaster.

Admission to Oktoberfest events are free of charge and open to guests of all ages.

The Biergarten at the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery and Tour Center:

12th and Lynch Street

St. Louis, MO 63118

