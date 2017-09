Someone made a fanny pack that actually looks just like a HAIRY BELLY!

A designer in London named Albert Pukies created a fanny pack that looks JUST like a hairy belly. So when you wear it around your waist, it really looks like your sexy gut is flopping out of your shirt.

It’s just a prototype for now, but Albert says he’s already gotten SO MUCH interest that he’s probably going to do a Kickstarter to start selling them.

